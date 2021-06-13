10,194 Shares in The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) Acquired by Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co

Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 10,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Carlyle Group by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,503 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 272,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,559,000 after acquiring an additional 4,978 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 43,420 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 710 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in The Carlyle Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $258,000. 36.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded The Carlyle Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of The Carlyle Group from $43.50 to $49.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.08.

In other news, CEO Kewsong Lee sold 2,639 shares of The Carlyle Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.49, for a total value of $114,770.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director David M. Rubenstein sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.76, for a total value of $83,520,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,249,644 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,545,133.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 36.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CG opened at $44.18 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.40. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.48 and a 1-year high of $45.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $41.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $612.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.12 million. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 53.69% and a return on equity of 28.22%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

About The Carlyle Group

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

