121,458 Shares in Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) Bought by Fourthstone LLC

Fourthstone LLC acquired a new position in shares of Partners Bancorp (NASDAQ:PTRS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 121,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000. Partners Bancorp comprises approximately 0.4% of Fourthstone LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Partners Bancorp by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 1,960 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 17.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 491,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,591,000 after purchasing an additional 71,737 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 768.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 19,200 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Partners Bancorp by 47.7% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 67,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in Partners Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Partners Bancorp stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $142.19 million and a P/E ratio of 33.13. Partners Bancorp has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $8.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%.

Partners Bancorp Profile

Partners Bancorp operates as the holding company for the Bank of Delmarva that provides financial services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers checking, money market, checking, savings, cash management, NOW, and IRA accounts, as well as time deposits; and remote deposit capture and mobile deposit services.

