126 Shares in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Purchased by Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC

Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 681 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,289,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. TRB Advisors LP boosted its stake in Alphabet by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 10,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Alphabet by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,418,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

GOOGL stock opened at $2,430.20 on Friday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,351.65 and a 1-year high of $2,441.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.09, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $1.63 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,313.96.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. The business had revenue of $45.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 89.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,360.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,400.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,953.00 to $3,127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

