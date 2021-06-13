$13.40 Million in Sales Expected for Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) This Quarter

Analysts expect Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) to post $13.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sutro Biopharma’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $20.00 million. Sutro Biopharma posted sales of $9.47 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 41.5%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Sutro Biopharma will report full year sales of $44.88 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.70 million to $62.76 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $28.88 million, with estimates ranging from $8.00 million to $45.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Sutro Biopharma.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.04). Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 40.67% and a negative net margin of 85.39%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sutro Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sutro Biopharma presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:STRO traded down $0.24 on Friday, hitting $18.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,747 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,229. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 11.74 and a current ratio of 11.74. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.65. Sutro Biopharma has a 12 month low of $7.06 and a 12 month high of $28.30.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 87.3% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 135.2% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 462.3% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

About Sutro Biopharma

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma that is in Phase 1 clinical trials; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers, which is in Phase 1 clinical trials.

