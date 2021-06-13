$16.27 Billion in Sales Expected for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) to announce $16.27 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for MetLife’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $15.98 billion and the highest is $16.55 billion. MetLife posted sales of $13.85 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MetLife will report full year sales of $65.82 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $64.14 billion to $66.73 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $67.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $65.40 billion to $68.47 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow MetLife.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 2.05%. The business had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. MetLife’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MET shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MetLife from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Argus increased their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on MetLife in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on MetLife from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.00.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MetLife by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,261,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,967,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,030 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in MetLife by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,559,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,587,189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,515,838 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,679,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,945,000 after acquiring an additional 301,013 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,383,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,276,706 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $392,304,000. 75.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $64.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,424,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,067,611. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $56.12 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.33. MetLife has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $67.68.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s payout ratio is currently 31.17%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

