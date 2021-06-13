1,800,000 Shares in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) Bought by Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd

Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,800,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,106,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd owned 0.67% of United States Steel at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in United States Steel by 287.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in United States Steel in the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in United States Steel by 157.1% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in United States Steel in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

In other United States Steel news, VP James E. Bruno sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Also, CFO Christine S. Breves sold 24,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.54, for a total transaction of $620,162.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 203,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,209,444.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,430 shares of company stock worth $2,109,816. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Friday, April 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of United States Steel from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of United States Steel in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. United States Steel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

NYSE:X opened at $28.66 on Friday. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $6.58 and a 12 month high of $29.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.74.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.88 billion. United States Steel had a negative net margin of 6.41% and a negative return on equity of 13.05%. Research analysts predict that United States Steel Co. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.86%.

United States Steel Profile

United States Steel Corporation produces and sells flat-rolled and tubular steel products primarily in North America and Europe. It operates through three segments: North American Flat-Rolled (Flat-Rolled), U. S. Steel Europe (USSE), and Tubular Products (Tubular). The Flat-Rolled segment offers slabs, strip mill plates, sheets and tin mill products, as well as all iron ore and coke.

