$181.68 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) to announce $181.68 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $181.00 million to $183.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $173.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full-year sales of $768.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $763.90 million to $772.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $823.85 million, with estimates ranging from $815.00 million to $833.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $191.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.37 million. Commvault Systems had a positive return on equity of 7.93% and a negative net margin of 4.28%. Commvault Systems’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS.

CVLT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Commvault Systems from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Commvault Systems in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Commvault Systems from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commvault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Commvault Systems presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In other Commvault Systems news, VP Blasio Riccardo Di sold 4,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.88, for a total value of $365,041.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 79,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,874,272.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gary Merrill sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.10, for a total transaction of $1,065,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $814,574.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,675 shares of company stock valued at $6,831,366. 12.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Commvault Systems during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Commvault Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

CVLT traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $80.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 272,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,789. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.98. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 120.70, a PEG ratio of 7.58 and a beta of 0.71. Commvault Systems has a twelve month low of $36.50 and a twelve month high of $81.72.

About Commvault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, an easy-to-use replication and disaster recovery solution; and Commvault Complete Data Protection, an easy-to-use data protection solution.

