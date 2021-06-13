1irstcoin (FST) Price Reaches $0.49 on Top Exchanges

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. One 1irstcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.49 or 0.00001264 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1irstcoin has traded down 17.5% against the U.S. dollar. 1irstcoin has a total market capitalization of $17.29 million and approximately $32,195.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 53.6% against the dollar and now trades at $322.14 or 0.00823920 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000353 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000557 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000493 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

1irstcoin Coin Profile

1irstcoin (FST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 34,985,102 coins. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “1irstcoin connects and implements the order books of crypto exchanges, aiming to provide the customer of 1irstcoin LLC with the best price for their cryptocurrencies. Cryptocurrency exchanges use the 1irstcoin algorithmic application which shares half the revenue from fees with its partners. “

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 1irstcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

