$21.81 Million in Sales Expected for FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL) to report sales of $21.81 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for FuelCell Energy’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $15.90 million to $24.68 million. FuelCell Energy posted sales of $18.73 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.4%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, September 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FuelCell Energy will report full year sales of $79.37 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $65.80 million to $91.89 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $116.67 million, with estimates ranging from $103.80 million to $149.36 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover FuelCell Energy.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 9th. The energy company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative net margin of 136.60% and a negative return on equity of 39.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on FCEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity lowered their price target on shares of FuelCell Energy from $13.50 to $9.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Northcoast Research started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FuelCell Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of FuelCell Energy in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.40.

In other FuelCell Energy news, CAO Jennifer D. Arasimowicz sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.46, for a total value of $107,680.00. Also, Director John Christopher Groobey sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $200,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 84,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,067,336.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in FuelCell Energy by 164.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,099 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,261 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $19,422,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board purchased a new stake in FuelCell Energy during the first quarter valued at about $4,643,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 49.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,933,821 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $56,687,000 after buying an additional 1,306,179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in FuelCell Energy by 9.1% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 475,117 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,846,000 after buying an additional 39,658 shares in the last quarter. 33.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FuelCell Energy stock opened at $10.58 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.59 and a beta of 5.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.08, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. FuelCell Energy has a one year low of $1.58 and a one year high of $29.44.

FuelCell Energy Company Profile

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, installs, operates, and services stationary fuel cell power plants for distributed baseload power generation. The company offers SureSource product line based on carbonate fuel cell technology in various configurations, including on-site power, utility grid support, distributed hydrogen, and carbon utilization, as well as micro-grid and multi-megawatt applications; and SureSource Recovery power plants for natural gas pipeline applications.

