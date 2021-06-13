21,614 Shares in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Bought by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 21,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McKesson in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Savior LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 59.4% during the 1st quarter. Savior LLC now owns 153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $192.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on McKesson from $231.00 to $257.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Argus upgraded McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on McKesson from $231.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on McKesson from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $209.18.

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 6,798 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $1,359,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,438,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.41, for a total value of $1,054,860.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,501 shares in the company, valued at $4,689,736.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 19,060 shares of company stock worth $3,752,010. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MCK stock opened at $195.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.70. McKesson Co. has a 12-month low of $139.76 and a 12-month high of $204.66. The firm has a market cap of $30.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.83.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $5.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.03. McKesson had a positive return on equity of 95.80% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. The company had revenue of $59.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.27 EPS. McKesson’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 19.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 31st. McKesson’s payout ratio is 9.76%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare supply chain management, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

