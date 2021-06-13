$251.41 Million in Sales Expected for Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) This Quarter

Analysts expect Gentherm Incorporated (NASDAQ:THRM) to announce sales of $251.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Gentherm’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $254.74 million and the lowest is $247.90 million. Gentherm reported sales of $136.06 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 84.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Gentherm will report full year sales of $1.11 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.13 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.20 billion to $1.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Gentherm.

Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.48. Gentherm had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 17.17%. The firm had revenue of $288.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.72 million.

Separately, Roth Capital raised their price objective on Gentherm from $53.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

In other news, SVP Paul Cameron Giberson sold 1,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.72, for a total transaction of $130,927.84. Also, SVP Thomas Stocker sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.58, for a total transaction of $169,701.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $902,334.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,967 shares of company stock worth $481,436 over the last ninety days. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pembroke Management LTD boosted its position in Gentherm by 3.9% during the first quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 405,862 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,078,000 after purchasing an additional 15,305 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Gentherm by 1,332.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 157,217 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,254,000 after purchasing an additional 146,243 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Gentherm by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,911,754 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,685,000 after purchasing an additional 68,256 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Gentherm by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 135,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $8,840,000 after purchasing an additional 38,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Gentherm by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 6,670 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $435,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Gentherm stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,155. Gentherm has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $81.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.33.

About Gentherm

Gentherm Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and markets thermal management technologies. The company operates through two segments, Automotive and Medical. The Automotive segment offers climate comfort system solutions, which include seat heaters, blowers, and thermoelectric devices for variable temperature climate control seats and steering wheel heaters that are designed to provide thermal comfort to automobile passengers; integrated electronic components, such as electronic control units that utilize proprietary electronics technology and software; and other climate comfort system solutions, including neck conditioners and climate control system products for door panels, armrests, cupholders, and storage bins.

