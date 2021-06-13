26,380 Shares in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Bought by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 26,380 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,960,000 after acquiring an additional 33,455 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 305,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $17,053,000 after purchasing an additional 13,981 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Donaldson by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,501,000 after buying an additional 33,661 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Donaldson during the fourth quarter worth $23,972,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at $235,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DCI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Donaldson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Donaldson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.00.

In other news, Director Michael J. Hoffman sold 14,400 shares of Donaldson stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.71, for a total transaction of $917,424.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 78,415 shares in the company, valued at $4,995,819.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCI opened at $61.89 on Friday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a one year low of $42.58 and a one year high of $65.47. The firm has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.75, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.08. Donaldson had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 9.88%. The firm had revenue of $765.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Donaldson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.00%.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through two segments, Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, exhaust and emissions systems and sensors, indicators, and monitoring systems.

