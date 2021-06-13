$27.35 Million in Sales Expected for Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE) will report $27.35 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Global Medical REIT’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $25.80 million to $28.35 million. Global Medical REIT reported sales of $22.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 24%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Global Medical REIT will report full year sales of $110.69 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $103.47 million to $116.81 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $119.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.66 million to $138.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Global Medical REIT.

Global Medical REIT (NYSE:GMRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.19). Global Medical REIT had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 3.67%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on GMRE shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Global Medical REIT in a report on Friday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised Global Medical REIT from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 37.9% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,706,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,293,000 after acquiring an additional 53,164 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 124.6% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Global Medical REIT in the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

GMRE stock traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.57. The stock had a trading volume of 233,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,463. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Global Medical REIT has a 1-year low of $10.01 and a 1-year high of $15.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.31. The stock has a market cap of $946.50 million, a PE ratio of 17.10 and a beta of 0.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.27%. Global Medical REIT’s payout ratio is 93.18%.

About Global Medical REIT

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

