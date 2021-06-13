27,957 Shares in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Jun 13th, 2021

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF (BATS:HEGD) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 27,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $481,000.

Separately, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Swan Hedged Equity US Large Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $67,000.

Shares of BATS:HEGD opened at $17.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.76.

