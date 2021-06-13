$3.97 EPS Expected for Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.97 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Cummins’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.37 to $4.35. Cummins posted earnings of $1.95 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 103.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cummins will report full year earnings of $15.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.80 to $16.84. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $18.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $15.68 to $20.20. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Cummins.

Get Cummins alerts:

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.47 by $0.57. Cummins had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business had revenue of $6.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.18 EPS. Cummins’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CMI. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on shares of Cummins from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Cummins from $291.00 to $358.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cummins from $252.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $261.70.

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $250.00 on Friday. Cummins has a 52-week low of $160.61 and a 52-week high of $277.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $259.52. The company has a market capitalization of $36.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.08.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. Cummins’s payout ratio is 44.33%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Cummins by 5.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,717,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,554,386,000 after purchasing an additional 686,581 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,169,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $492,754,000 after purchasing an additional 163,318 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cummins in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,351,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in Cummins by 21.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,556,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,399,000 after buying an additional 270,933 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 11.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,474,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,228,000 after buying an additional 146,777 shares during the period. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

Recommended Story: What does a market perform rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cummins (CMI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cummins Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cummins and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.