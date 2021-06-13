$327.78 Million in Sales Expected for Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Outfront Media Inc. (REIT) (NYSE:OUT) to report sales of $327.78 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Outfront Media’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $324.90 million to $329.90 million. Outfront Media posted sales of $232.90 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outfront Media will report full-year sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.61 billion to $1.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Outfront Media.

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.06). Outfront Media had a negative return on equity of 13.77% and a negative net margin of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Outfront Media from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Outfront Media from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Outfront Media presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.29.

Shares of OUT stock traded up $0.58 on Friday, reaching $24.72. 901,187 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,645,966. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.90. Outfront Media has a one year low of $12.60 and a one year high of $25.06.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OUT. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Outfront Media in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Outfront Media by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,298 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Outfront Media in the 1st quarter valued at about $218,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Outfront Media during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

