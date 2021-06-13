$34.47 Million in Sales Expected for Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Gladstone Commercial Co. (NASDAQ:GOOD) to report $34.47 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Gladstone Commercial’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $35.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $33.93 million. Gladstone Commercial reported sales of $33.53 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Gladstone Commercial will report full-year sales of $139.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $137.17 million to $142.54 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $150.12 million, with estimates ranging from $148.54 million to $151.02 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Gladstone Commercial.

Get Gladstone Commercial alerts:

Gladstone Commercial (NASDAQ:GOOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $34.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.63 million. Gladstone Commercial had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 9.51%.

Several brokerages recently commented on GOOD. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. B. Riley increased their price target on Gladstone Commercial from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Gladstone Commercial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Aegis began coverage on Gladstone Commercial in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Shares of GOOD stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, hitting $22.76. The company had a trading volume of 114,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 208,824. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 8.57 and a current ratio of 8.57. The stock has a market cap of $828.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.02. Gladstone Commercial has a twelve month low of $15.78 and a twelve month high of $22.95.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.1252 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%. Gladstone Commercial’s payout ratio is currently 95.54%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth $319,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 10.2% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 11,526 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 8.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 18,221 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 1,358 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Gladstone Commercial by 154.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 662,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,964,000 after acquiring an additional 402,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Commercial in the 1st quarter worth about $471,000. 52.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Gladstone Commercial

Gladstone Commercial Corporation is a real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning, and operating net leased industrial and office properties across the United States. Including payments through September 2020, Gladstone Commercial has paid 189 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock.

Read More: Why are percentage gainers important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gladstone Commercial (GOOD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Commercial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Commercial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.