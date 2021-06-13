3,532 Shares in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF (NYSEARCA:VCR) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,043,000.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF during the third quarter valued at about $235,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 135.0% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,173,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $63,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VCR opened at $306.77 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $306.23. Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF has a 52-week low of $188.93 and a 52-week high of $316.49.

Vanguard Consumer Discretionary ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Discretionary Index Fund. It employs investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Consumer Discretionary Index, an Index of stocks of large, medium, and small United States companies in the consumer discretionary sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

