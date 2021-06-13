3,665 Shares in iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) Bought by Johnson Financial Group LLC

Johnson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 3,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. raised its stake in shares of iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.4% in the first quarter. Nicola Wealth Management LTD. now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,200,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,877,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 44,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,437,000 after buying an additional 5,926 shares during the last quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC lifted its stake in iShares Global Green Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. FundX Investment Group LLC now owns 24,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares Global Green Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $1,125,000.

Shares of BGRN stock traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $54.91. The stock had a trading volume of 8,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,078. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.55. iShares Global Green Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.93 and a 12-month high of $56.34.

