$4.30 Billion in Sales Expected for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) will announce $4.30 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for General Mills’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $4.44 billion and the lowest is $4.13 billion. General Mills reported sales of $5.02 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, June 30th.

On average, analysts expect that General Mills will report full-year sales of $17.92 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $18.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $17.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.40 billion to $17.78 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for General Mills.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a return on equity of 27.90% and a net margin of 13.68%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GIS. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $62.52. 2,602,344 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,242,516. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $62.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69. General Mills has a 52-week low of $53.96 and a 52-week high of $66.14.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $859,862.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at $4,003,870.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 72,208 shares of company stock valued at $4,436,830. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in General Mills by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,447,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,909,458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,827,146 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 25,347,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,554,359,000 after acquiring an additional 9,763,868 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,365,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,698,000 after purchasing an additional 430,745 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in General Mills by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,948,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,019,000 after purchasing an additional 177,865 shares during the period. Finally, Jensen Investment Management Inc. grew its position in General Mills by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Jensen Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,784,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,025,000 after purchasing an additional 124,312 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.39% of the company’s stock.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

