40,850 Shares in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) Acquired by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,850 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $758,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBK. Creative Planning raised its position in Westpac Banking by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,462 shares of the bank’s stock worth $417,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Westpac Banking by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 11,653 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in Westpac Banking by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 202,405 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in Westpac Banking during the 1st quarter worth approximately $199,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC raised its position in Westpac Banking by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 23,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 3,579 shares during the last quarter.

Get Westpac Banking alerts:

Shares of WBK opened at $20.52 on Friday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.93. The firm has a market cap of $70.74 billion, a PE ratio of 47.72, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.98.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

WBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Macquarie lowered shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Westpac Banking from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

Westpac Banking Profile

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

Featured Story: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Westpac Banking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westpac Banking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.