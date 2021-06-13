43,405 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Reliant Investment Management LLC

Reliant Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 43,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,354,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 88.1% in the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Disciplined Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 136.9% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 372 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RTX opened at $88.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $134.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.46. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1 year low of $51.92 and a 1 year high of $89.98. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.66.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.27 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a boost from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.73%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Langenberg & Company upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Redburn Partners started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.33.

In other Raytheon Technologies news, EVP Michael R. Dumais sold 4,552 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.27, for a total transaction of $392,701.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 74,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,244.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of Raytheon Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total value of $1,625,731.11. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares in the company, valued at $5,131,365.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,665 shares of company stock worth $2,138,790 over the last three months. 0.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

