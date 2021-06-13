4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,009,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
CATV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. 4Cable TV International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.
4Cable TV International Company Profile
