4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

4Cable TV International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CATV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 81.3% from the May 13th total of 134,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,009,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

CATV stock opened at $0.03 on Friday. 4Cable TV International has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $0.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.03.

4Cable TV International Company Profile

4Cable TV International, Inc provides specialty solutions to the cable television sector. It offers a suite of products comprising RF to Fiber (RF2F), a proprietary line of coax-to-fiber taps that enables cable operators to reach homes within their franchise authorized area; PowerMiser, a circuitry, which allows a low current 1 GHz amplifier and/or line extender to be constructed with a decrease in current power requirements; RF over Glass (RFoG) signal distribution technology that combines the existing cable TV infrastructure with fiber optics to reach the home; and Node+0 application, which combines the RFoG technology platform with its PowerMiser engineering to take fiber signal.

