5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) Short Interest Down 65.7% in May

5:01 Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FVAM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,800 shares, a decline of 65.7% from the May 13th total of 16,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

FVAM stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.95. The stock had a trading volume of 409 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,368. 5:01 Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAM. Pura Vida Investments LLC grew its position in 5:01 Acquisition by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 219,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in 5:01 Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $107,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in 5:01 Acquisition by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. now owns 199,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of 5:01 Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

5:01 Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

