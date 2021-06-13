5,227 Shares in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Purchased by Norinchukin Bank The

Norinchukin Bank The acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 5,227 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,712,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GNRC. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Generac during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 623.1% in the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 94 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 772.7% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.18, for a total transaction of $1,655,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 640,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $212,077,405.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 15,000 shares of company stock worth $4,925,000 in the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GNRC opened at $349.18 on Friday. Generac Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $101.72 and a twelve month high of $364.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $321.60.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a net margin of 16.16% and a return on equity of 38.90%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.96 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GNRC shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Generac from $380.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $213.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Generac from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Generac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $339.64.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

