$536.85 Million in Sales Expected for Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) will post $536.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Entegris’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $535.00 million and the highest is $538.00 million. Entegris posted sales of $448.41 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 19.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Entegris will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.37 billion to $2.45 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Entegris.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $512.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $518.05 million. Entegris had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 27.38%. Entegris’s revenue was up 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.55 EPS.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Entegris from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Entegris in a report on Wednesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.73.

In related news, Director Brian F. Sullivan sold 2,567 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.51, for a total value of $293,947.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,167,129.71. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 555,562 shares of company stock worth $66,632,939. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ENTG. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Entegris by 270.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 150,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,359,000 after buying an additional 109,678 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Entegris by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,354 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Entegris by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 4,194 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. acquired a new position in Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at $865,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Entegris by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 324,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,204,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares in the last quarter. 94.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Entegris stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $116.41. The stock had a trading volume of 620,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,879. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $113.50. The firm has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 49.96 and a beta of 1.26. Entegris has a 12 month low of $56.16 and a 12 month high of $126.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 3.33.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

