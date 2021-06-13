$6.79 Million in Sales Expected for NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc. (NYSE:NREF) to report sales of $6.79 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.48 million and the lowest is $6.10 million. NexPoint Real Estate Finance reported sales of $4.61 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NexPoint Real Estate Finance will report full year sales of $27.19 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.80 million to $29.58 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $27.82 million, with estimates ranging from $25.60 million to $30.05 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover NexPoint Real Estate Finance.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.07. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a net margin of 112.18% and a return on equity of 15.38%.

NREF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from $21.50 to $22.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance in a research report on Thursday, May 27th.

In related news, Director Catherine D. Wood acquired 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.56 per share, for a total transaction of $55,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,257.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after buying an additional 1,957 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 25.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NREF traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $21.57. 57,131 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,974. The company has a current ratio of 889.18, a quick ratio of 889.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.54. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a 52 week low of $13.13 and a 52 week high of $21.72. The stock has a market cap of $113.89 million, a P/E ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 2.29.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.81%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.38%.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance Company Profile

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

