$63.75 Million in Sales Expected for Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) This Quarter

Posted by on Jun 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCT) will report $63.75 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Duck Creek Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $62.99 million and the highest estimate coming in at $64.50 million. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Duck Creek Technologies will report full year sales of $252.36 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $251.12 million to $254.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $293.19 million, with estimates ranging from $290.34 million to $295.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Duck Creek Technologies.

Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $62.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.23 million. The business’s revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently commented on DCT. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of Duck Creek Technologies from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duck Creek Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Duck Creek Technologies in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Duck Creek Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.27.

In related news, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.76, for a total transaction of $969,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 450,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,480,256.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Vincent A. Chippari sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.93, for a total transaction of $2,146,500.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 500,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,478,050.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,765 shares of company stock valued at $7,953,907. 4.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DCT. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Duck Creek Technologies during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 27,300.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 9,810.0% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duck Creek Technologies by 42.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DCT opened at $40.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34. The company has a market cap of $5.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -364.09. Duck Creek Technologies has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $59.40.

Duck Creek Technologies Company Profile

Duck Creek Technologies, Inc provides software-as-a-service core systems to the property and casualty insurance industry in North America. It offers Duck Creek Policy, a full lifecycle solution for the development of products and quoting, binding, and servicing of policies across various channels from agents and brokers to end-users; Duck Creek Billing that provides payment and invoicing capabilities, such as billing and collections, commission processing, disbursement management, and general ledger capabilities for insurance lines and bill types; and Duck Creek Claims that supports the entire claims lifecycle from first notice of loss through investigation, payments, negotiations, reporting, and closure.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Duck Creek Technologies (DCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ:DCT)

Receive News & Ratings for Duck Creek Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Duck Creek Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.