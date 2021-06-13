$66.55 Million in Sales Expected for Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCR) to post $66.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Synchronoss Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $66.97 million and the lowest is $66.13 million. Synchronoss Technologies reported sales of $76.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will report full-year sales of $277.65 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $276.53 million to $278.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $296.96 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Synchronoss Technologies.

Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The software maker reported ($0.33) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.03. Synchronoss Technologies had a negative net margin of 6.80% and a positive return on equity of 16.85%. The business had revenue of $65.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.40 million.

SNCR has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synchronoss Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Northland Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Synchronoss Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.30.

NASDAQ SNCR traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.16. The company had a trading volume of 217,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,789. Synchronoss Technologies has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.59. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.16.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 303.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,926 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 45.68% of the company’s stock.

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc provides cloud, digital, messaging, and network management platforms, products, and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its platforms, products, and solutions include cloud sync, backup, storage, device set up, content transfer, and content engagement for user generated content; multi-channel messaging peer-to-peer communications and application-to-person commerce solutions; customer journey and workflow design, development, orchestration, and experience management solutions; and telecom network infrastructure designing, procuring, managing, and optimizing solutions.

