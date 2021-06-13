$702.46 Million in Sales Expected for UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) to report sales of $702.46 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for UWM Holdings Co. Class’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $643.70 million to $761.21 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 9th.

On average, analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. Class will report full year sales of $3.76 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.31 billion to $4.22 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.67 billion to $4.98 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UWM Holdings Co. Class.

UWM Holdings Co. Class (NYSE:UWMC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion.

UWMC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $8.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.17.

In other UWM Holdings Co. Class news, Director Robert Verdun purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.10 per share, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,237,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of UWM Holdings Co. Class in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. 23.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UWMC traded up $0.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.22. The stock had a trading volume of 13,795,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,290,521. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61. UWM Holdings Co. Class has a 1-year low of $6.25 and a 1-year high of $14.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 10th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.91%.

About UWM Holdings Co. Class

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company originates mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

