7,120 Shares in Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) Acquired by Commonwealth Equity Services LLC

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mercantile Bank Co. (NASDAQ:MBWM) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,728,000 after acquiring an additional 30,328 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mercantile Bank during the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,000. Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Mercantile Bank by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 553,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,051,000 after acquiring an additional 69,487 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Mercantile Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Mercantile Bank by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $471,000 after buying an additional 5,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.13% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 2nd.

In other Mercantile Bank news, COO Robert T. Worthington purchased 3,431 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $32.56 per share, with a total value of $111,713.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now owns 8,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $285,844.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Mercantile Bank stock opened at $32.03 on Friday. Mercantile Bank Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $517.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.17.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $43.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.70 million. Mercantile Bank had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 11.22%. Research analysts expect that Mercantile Bank Co. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Mercantile Bank’s payout ratio is currently 41.73%.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

