744 Shares in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Purchased by Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC

Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. bought a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Biogen alerts:

In other news, insider Alfred Sandrock sold 7,672 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total value of $3,375,680.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,284,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.17, for a total transaction of $98,701.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,028,858. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $396.64 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $285.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.12. Biogen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.25 and a 12-month high of $468.55. The firm has a market cap of $59.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The biotechnology company reported $5.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.06 by $0.28. Biogen had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 42.04%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $9.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 18.47 EPS for the current year.

BIIB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised Biogen from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Biogen from $259.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Biogen from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays upped their target price on Biogen from $265.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised Biogen from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $374.34.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

Featured Story: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.