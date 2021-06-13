7,470 Shares in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 7,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 664,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,969,000 after acquiring an additional 31,047 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of BGSF by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 538,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,540,000 after acquiring an additional 82,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 65,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $890,000 after acquiring an additional 15,477 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BGSF by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 31,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

BGSF has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut shares of BGSF from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BGSF from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

BGSF opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. BGSF, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.41 and a 12 month high of $16.91. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.11. The company has a market cap of $125.56 million and a PE ratio of 202.87.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.07). BGSF had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 15.33%. On average, research analysts predict that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. BGSF’s payout ratio is presently 29.85%.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

