7,519 Shares in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) Purchased by Sciencast Management LP

Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,519 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $430,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Glacier Bancorp by 172.0% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 476 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $137,000. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GBCI shares. Stephens started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $57.49 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 1.03. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.05 and a 1-year high of $67.35.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $196.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.70 million. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 36.81% and a return on equity of 13.41%. Equities analysts expect that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 13th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 12th. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 44.13%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposits, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

