$823.37 Million in Sales Expected for OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) will post $823.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for OneMain’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $810.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $832.00 million. OneMain posted sales of $806.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that OneMain will report full year sales of $3.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.30 billion to $3.37 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $3.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.51 billion to $3.63 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for OneMain.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $1.22. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on OMF shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of OneMain in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. OneMain currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.29.

In related news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of OneMain during the 4th quarter worth approximately $208,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OneMain in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. TCW Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OneMain by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 42,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after acquiring an additional 9,296 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in OneMain during the 4th quarter worth about $602,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in OneMain in the 4th quarter valued at about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company’s stock.

NYSE OMF traded up $0.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $59.30. 395,176 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,040,476. OneMain has a 1 year low of $22.25 and a 1 year high of $60.64. The firm has a market cap of $7.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.19 and a beta of 2.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a boost from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.72%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio is 46.13%.

OneMain

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

