$920.00 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will announce $920.00 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $893.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $946.40 million. ArcBest posted sales of $627.37 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $3.48 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.35 billion to $3.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.55 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $829.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.09 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ARCB. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $83.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.15.

ARCB stock traded up $1.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $60.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 378,830 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,236. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.84. ArcBest has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $93.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.29.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.91%.

In other news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Judy R. Mcreynolds sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $2,087,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 108,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,929,554. 1.98% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $2,593,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in ArcBest by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 87,707 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,742,000 after buying an additional 10,019 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in ArcBest by 42.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 378,362 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,144,000 after buying an additional 112,288 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ArcBest by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $658,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 17,155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 8,355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.42% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

