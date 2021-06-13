9,262 Shares in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Acquired by Three Peaks Capital Management LLC

Three Peaks Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 9,262 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,679,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lear in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lear by 277.8% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Lear in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Infini Master Fund bought a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new stake in Lear during the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

In related news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total transaction of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LEA opened at $192.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.06. The company has a market capitalization of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a fifty-two week low of $102.17 and a fifty-two week high of $204.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.05 EPS. Lear’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Lear’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LEA. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Lear in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.46.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.