AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Trading 3.9% Higher

AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)’s stock price traded up 3.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $25.94 and last traded at $25.80. 6,894 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,094,322 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.84.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $53.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 2nd. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $61.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.60.

The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 57.56. The company’s 50 day moving average is $28.89.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37. The business had revenue of $202.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings Ltd. Thermopylae sold 5,598,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $134,530,032.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 55,604,330 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,172,049.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Veronique Lecault sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $25,500,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,006,000 shares in the company, valued at $25,653,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,798,420 shares of company stock valued at $335,410,033.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $27,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $102,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 2.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 195,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,640,000 after buying an additional 5,431 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.09% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

