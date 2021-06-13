Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 19,451 Shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) by 13.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 168,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cowen were worth $5,916,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Cowen during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 1st quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Cowen in the 4th quarter valued at $152,000.

COWN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Compass Point upgraded Cowen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Cowen from $36.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.67.

NASDAQ COWN opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Cowen Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.49 and a twelve month high of $43.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $39.01.

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.33 by $0.01. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%. The company had revenue of $687.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.73 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cowen Inc. will post 8.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from Cowen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.04%. Cowen’s payout ratio is presently 3.52%.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

