Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys 319,838 Shares of SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SunCoke Energy, Inc. (NYSE:SXC) by 64.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 813,758 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 319,838 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.98% of SunCoke Energy worth $5,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SXC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 671.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,669,365 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453,035 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of SunCoke Energy during the 4th quarter worth $5,220,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 33.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,087,651 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,431,000 after acquiring an additional 765,355 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,749,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $96,382,000 after acquiring an additional 667,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of SunCoke Energy by 306.8% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 838,100 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,875,000 after acquiring an additional 632,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ratta Ralph M. Della, Jr. purchased 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $50,040.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,563 shares in the company, valued at $108,162.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SXC opened at $7.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.45. SunCoke Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.64 and a fifty-two week high of $8.15. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.14. The stock has a market cap of $641.42 million, a PE ratio of 40.69 and a beta of 1.17.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $359.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $357.70 million. SunCoke Energy had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 3.03%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy, Inc. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 18th. SunCoke Energy’s payout ratio is currently 2,400.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SXC shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of SunCoke Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of SunCoke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

About SunCoke Energy

SunCoke Energy, Inc operates as an independent producer of coke in the Americas and Brazil. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. It offers metallurgical and thermal coal. The company also provides handling and/or mixing services to steel, coke, electric utility, coal producing, and other manufacturing based customers.

