Acadian Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 89.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,599 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,186 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FDX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter worth about $523,326,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,112,791 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $4,702,442,000 after buying an additional 1,570,609 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of FedEx by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,127,584 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,629,323,000 after buying an additional 435,381 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,473,734 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,421,090,000 after purchasing an additional 303,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 14,783.0% during the 4th quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 255,838 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $66,421,000 after purchasing an additional 254,119 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FDX opened at $296.09 on Friday. FedEx Co. has a 52 week low of $127.29 and a 52 week high of $319.90. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $297.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.25.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.21 by $0.26. FedEx had a net margin of 3.85% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The company had revenue of $21.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 18.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FedEx news, VP John L. Merino sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.30, for a total transaction of $2,733,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,943,666.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 180,773 shares of company stock worth $53,374,869 in the last 90 days. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FDX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of FedEx from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $324.00 target price on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Friday, March 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $368.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $324.92.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

