Acadian Asset Management LLC Has $6.88 Million Stock Position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in KB Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:KB) by 436.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 139,150 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 113,210 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in KB Financial Group were worth $6,878,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of KB. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 70.7% during the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in KB Financial Group by 175.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,248 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in KB Financial Group during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.28% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KB Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of KB stock opened at $51.42 on Friday. KB Financial Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.96 and a 52-week high of $53.67. The firm has a market cap of $21.38 billion, a PE ratio of 6.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.98.

KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The bank reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. KB Financial Group had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 9.33%. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter.

KB Financial Group Profile

KB Financial Group Inc provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

