Acadian Asset Management LLC Increases Stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 1,447.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 169,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 158,171 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Mosaic were worth $5,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. CWM LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 133.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Mosaic by 528.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Tobam acquired a new stake in The Mosaic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in The Mosaic by 372.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MOS opened at $34.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.68. The Mosaic Company has a 12-month low of $11.51 and a 12-month high of $38.23. The company has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a PE ratio of 23.27, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The Mosaic had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 11.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.20 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Mosaic Company will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. This is a boost from The Mosaic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 2nd. The Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.29%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MOS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of The Mosaic from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of The Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised shares of The Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.18.

About The Mosaic

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

