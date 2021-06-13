Acadian Asset Management LLC Purchases 470,649 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 64.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,204,678 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 470,649 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $5,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Credit Agricole S A bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01. The stock has a market cap of $593.29 million, a PE ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $5.88.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Equities research analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CPRX. Roth Capital lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

