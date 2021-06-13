Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) Shares Bought by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 77,641 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $21,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ACN. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $1,577,735,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,229,508 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $13,323,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,453 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,240,801 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,368,949,000 after purchasing an additional 791,761 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new stake in shares of Accenture during the fourth quarter worth about $126,101,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 40.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,510 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $402,913,000 after purchasing an additional 423,040 shares in the last quarter. 73.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 2,600 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.21, for a total value of $754,546.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,975,133.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.76, for a total transaction of $153,825.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 178,568 shares in the company, valued at $47,277,663.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 30,629 shares of company stock worth $8,721,835. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ACN opened at $285.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.80, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $285.88. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $194.83 and a 12-month high of $294.50.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.83 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 28.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 8.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were given a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 47.18%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $278.00 to $301.00 in a report on Friday, March 19th. Bank of America raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Accenture from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Accenture has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $276.05.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

