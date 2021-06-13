ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of ADTRAN, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADTN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.67.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on ADTN shares. Argus raised ADTRAN from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of ADTRAN in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on ADTRAN from $20.50 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of ADTRAN stock traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $21.35. 76,212 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 200,277. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.25 and a beta of 1.40. ADTRAN has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $22.31.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $127.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.20 million. ADTRAN had a return on equity of 4.32% and a net margin of 2.55%. On average, analysts expect that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 19th. ADTRAN’s payout ratio is currently 225.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in ADTRAN by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 43,023 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Warren Averett Asset Management LLC now owns 59,574 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,180,000 after purchasing an additional 852 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in ADTRAN by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in ADTRAN by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 63,693 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ADTRAN by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 233,178 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,273 shares in the last quarter. 91.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

