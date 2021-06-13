Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Sold by Navellier & Associates Inc

Navellier & Associates Inc lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 95,797 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 506 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices accounts for 1.4% of Navellier & Associates Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Navellier & Associates Inc’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $7,520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AMD. Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 250.0% in the first quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 287.1% in the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 391 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 67.59% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.08, for a total transaction of $10,135,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,557,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $207,390,640.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 81,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.02, for a total value of $6,847,630.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 377,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,697,385.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 531,782 shares of company stock valued at $42,615,713 over the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Friday, May 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. New Street Research reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.74.

AMD opened at $81.31 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $99.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $79.74.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 25.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

