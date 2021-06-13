Advanced Oncotherapy (LON:AVO) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $36.18

Advanced Oncotherapy plc (LON:AVO) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 36.18 ($0.47) and traded as high as GBX 37.80 ($0.49). Advanced Oncotherapy shares last traded at GBX 36.50 ($0.48), with a volume of 115,237 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of £127.69 million and a P/E ratio of -3.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 36.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.55, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Advanced Oncotherapy plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, assembling, selling, and maintaining proton-based radiotherapy systems for treatment of cancer. It is developing Linac Image Guided Hadron Technology, a proton therapy system for treating cancer. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and the United States.

