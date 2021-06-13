Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.70

Shares of Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADVM) crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.70 and traded as low as $3.58. Adverum Biotechnologies shares last traded at $3.72, with a volume of 2,068,574 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on ADVM shares. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Lifesci Capital downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist downgraded Adverum Biotechnologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $30.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc. will post -1.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Adverum Biotechnologies news, CEO Laurent Fischer bought 10,000 shares of Adverum Biotechnologies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.88 per share, for a total transaction of $98,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 26,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $259,764.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,930 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,119,000 after purchasing an additional 68,046 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies during the first quarter valued at $251,000. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adverum Biotechnologies in the first quarter valued at about $182,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Adverum Biotechnologies by 349.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 7,904 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Adverum Biotechnologies by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 428,495 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,225,000 after acquiring an additional 31,267 shares in the last quarter. 97.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adverum Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADVM)

Adverum Biotechnologies, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, develops gene therapy product candidates to treat ocular and rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is ADVM-022, a single intravitreal injection gene therapy candidate used for the treatment of patients with chronic retinal diseases, including wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema.

