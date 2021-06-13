Advisors Capital Management LLC Acquires 38,908 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 9.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 440,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,908 shares during the quarter. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.4% of Advisors Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Advisors Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $39,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,860,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,962,356,000 after acquiring an additional 740,235 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,234,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,675,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154,814 shares during the period. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Gardner Russo & Gardner LLC now owns 8,407,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,040,000 after purchasing an additional 158,578 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3,856.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 7,820,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,424,000 after purchasing an additional 7,622,405 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.8% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 6,208,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,971,000 after purchasing an additional 111,100 shares during the period. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.76, for a total transaction of $977,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stacey Kennedy sold 10,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.28, for a total transaction of $996,539.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,370 shares of company stock valued at $4,135,557. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.92.

NYSE PM opened at $98.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.17. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $68.37 and a 12-month high of $98.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.17. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 11.20% and a negative return on equity of 85.06%. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.33 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 92.84%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

